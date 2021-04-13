A bold change agent, Rowena leads by example paving the path for her peers and setting the tone for the organization. Dedicated to developing top talent and determined to improve the dynamics of workplace equity, Rowena has increased the number of women and underrepresented minorities on her leadership team. Her Distribution salesforce is comprised of 36 per cent women - ahead of the industry norm.

"I am deeply passionate about DE&I in the workplace and have spent many years in this industry building diverse teams, always eager to learn and embrace differing views and perspectives," said Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. & Senior Vice-President, Distribution. "We are at a pivotal time in the world and have never seen this level of awareness on the social, economic, cultural and political benefits of achieving gender parity and equality for underrepresented groups. Thank you to the IBC for this recognition and for providing me with another platform to create space for awareness and action."

With over 2,500 advisors supporting nearly two million Canadians, Rowena leads one of the largest Distribution sales teams in the country. Through an omni-channel Client experience that delivers protection, wealth, and health solutions to Clients at all life stages, Rowena empowers advisors to deliver on Sun Life's Purpose of helping Canadians achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives through holistic and trusted advice.

"It is with great pride that I congratulate Rowena on this important recognition," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "Rowena is a fearless leader with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. During her time at Sun Life, Rowena has transformed the distribution business and accelerated its adoption of technology, benefitting both advisors and Canadians. Rowena thinks and acts in generation-shifting strategies, enabling her to deliver on her vision to create a modern, sustainable Client experience that offers the best of both worlds - trusted empathetic advice from a professional advisor coupled with the convenience of digital enablement."

In 2020, the Women's Exchange Network recognized Rowena as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women for her role in advancing the societal and professional landscape for future generations. She is also an alumnus of the Judy Project, one of Canada's leading executive forums, designed to support and prepare women ascending into executive leadership.

Learn more about Sun Life's commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,247 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact:

Alessandra Nigro

Director, Corporate Communications

T. 416-979-4884

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sunlife.com

