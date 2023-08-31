TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group today reaffirmed Sun Life as the proud Presenting Partner of Cirque du Soleil Touring Shows in Canada.

From walking the tightrope between saving and spending, to the vanishing act that may occur in bank accounts at the end of the month, many Canadians are experiencing their own juggling act. In today's economic environment, planning for a secure financial future has never been more important. That's why through reaffirming its partnership with Cirque du Soleil, Sun Life is aiming to inspire Canadians from coast to coast to achieve their biggest dreams, while leaving the circus act to the professionals.

"Cirque du Soleil is a shining example of making the impossible, possible through creativity, collaboration, and preparation," said Jacques Goulet, President, Sun Life Canada. "With this partnership, we're inspiring Canadians to take the same approach when planning for their future. Financial health is critical to overall wellbeing, but for many Canadians, it can feel like a daunting challenge. By planning, leveraging creative solutions, and working with the right team, Canadians can achieve their biggest dreams, including lifetime financial security. Sun Life was born in Montreal and has a long and proud history in the region, including over 2,500 Quebec Employees who are dedicated to making life brighter for our Clients. We are proud to continue our partnership with Cirque du Soleil to inspire more Canadians to achieve their dreams."

Increasing financial security is a key pillar of sustainability at Sun Life. Through innovative products and services, proactive education, and improved access to and use of insurance and wealth products, Sun Life is committed to supporting Canadians' financial security and wellbeing in a rapidly evolving world. Yesterday, at the Cirque du Soleil headquarters, nine young people aged 11 to 12, from Maison Kekpart de Longueuil were given the opportunity to test their acrobatic skills and dream big. With guidance from circus artists, participants discovered the intrigue of the aerial hoop, mastered physical strength, and embarked on a journey of teamwork like never before. They also toured behind the scenes at the Montreal-based International Headquarters, learning a few of the secrets behind the entertainment company's outstanding international success. At the event, each youth was surprised with a gift from Sun Life to help them take the first step in investing and achieving their dreams. They also had the opportunity to speak with a Sun Life advisor about the importance of planning for the future.

"At Cirque du Soleil, our commitment goes beyond the performance," said Stéphane Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. "We are thrilled to reaffirm our partnership with Sun Life to foster long-lasting relationships with Canadians in a creative and inspirational manner. The natural synergy between our brands presents an amazing realm of opportunities for the future."

Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views live entertainment. Sun Life wants to redefine how Canadians view their financial futures.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.37 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

