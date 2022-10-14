Sun Life Global Investments continues to provide Canadians with more choice in wealth-building solutions amid market uncertainties

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Sun Life Global Investments announced the launch of a new partnership with B2B Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Laurentian Bank, to offer Sun Life Global Investments' Clients registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) loans.

In partnership with B2B Bank, Sun Life Global Investments' will offer new RRSP loans for its Sun Guaranteed Investment Fund (GIF) Solutions, one of Sun Life Global Investments' segregated fund contract options.

The 2022 FP Canada™ Financial Stress Index reveals that 32% of those surveyed feel that saving enough for retirement is a financial stressor, while another 18% feel that investing is a financial stressor. Sun Life Global Investments is committed to helping Canadians save for retirement by providing innovative solutions that can help mitigate financial stressors and manage risk.

"Building a secure financial future when rising interest rates and higher inflation are putting a strain on planning and saving for retirement, is a challenge," says Oricia Smith, President, Sun Life Global Investments and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada. "Providing Canadians with more choice in solutions that will help them build wealth is extremely important. By adding this RRSP loan program to our already robust suite of options we can deliver on our Purpose of helping Canadians achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives."

The new Sun GIF Solutions RRSP loan program available as of October 13, 2022, combines Sun Life Global Investments' strong risk-management culture with B2B Bank's long-standing history of investment lending expertise.

"We are pleased to begin a partnership with Sun Life, a leading Canadian company, to provide our customers with additional opportunities to build and protect their financial future," says Andrew MacKillop, Vice President Business Development at B2B Bank. "This will allow us to continue to change banking for the better, putting our customers first and becoming a more agile organization."

Learn more about Sun GIF Solutions today.

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is the investment manager of the Sun Life family of Mutual Funds; Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada is the issuer of Guaranteed Insurance Contracts including Annuities, and Segregated Funds. Sun Life Financial Trust Inc. is the issuer of Guaranteed Investment Certificates.

About SLGI Asset Management Inc.

SLGI Asset Management Inc. is a subsidiary of Sun Life Financial Inc. It offers Canadians a diverse lineup of mutual funds and innovative portfolio solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. We bring together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with some of the best asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. As of June 30, 2022, Sun Life Global Investments manages $51 billion on behalf of institutional and retail investors from coast-to-coast and is a member of the Sun Life group of companies. For more information visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com or connect with us on Twitter @SLGI_Canada.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.26 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About B2B Bank

B2B Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada that provides banking products to over 15,000 financial advisors and brokers across Canada. At B2B Bank and Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better. By seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have more than 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $49.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

Media Relations Contacts:

Laura Torchia

Manager, Corporate Communications

T: 416-818-5613

[email protected]

Merick Seguin

Senior Manager, Media Relations

T. 514-451-3201

[email protected]

SOURCE SLGI Asset Management Inc.