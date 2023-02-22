Sun Life has proudly supported Right To Play's PLAY Program since 2015.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Life has partnered with and invested a total of over $2 million in Right To Play's PLAY Program since 2015. To improve access to community-led, culturally relevant programs for Indigenous youth in Canada, Sun Life is committing $900,000 over three years to the program. Through this partnership, Sun Life is taking action to build sustainable, inclusive communities, helping people live healthier lives.

"The Indigenous community continues to face enormous challenges in Canada because of inequalities in Indigenous health status, including physical, social, emotional, and mental health and wellbeing. Many Indigenous children are denied access to quality education and experience significantly poorer health than non-Indigenous children. That's why Sun Life is committed to supporting youth in Indigenous communities with access to the important health and wellness resources they need," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "We're proud to partner with Right To Play, who are working to strengthen the connection between physical and mental health, bringing culturally safe services, education, and support programs to communities."

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Sun Life and look forward to the new opportunities this generous donation brings to the PLAY Program and Indigenous communities," said Susan Vardon, Canadian National Director, Right To Play. "This funding will improve access to critical programming for approximately 2,000 children and youth from 25 Indigenous communities across the country. Providing youth with the tools and resources they need when it comes to their physical and mental health will help them make positive, long-lasting healthy lifestyle choices."

To celebrate the continued partnership, Sun Life and Right To Play are working alongside the Eshkiniigjik Naandwechigegamig, Aabiish Gaa Binjibaaying (ENAGB) Indigenous Youth Agency to host an event on February 22, 2023. The event will highlight Sun Life's renewed support and will feature guest speakers and an interactive activity. The ENAGB Agency is a community partner and runs the PLAY Program throughout the year. As part of this program, they focus on providing cultural, employment, holistic wellness, adult mentorship, recreational, and many other opportunities to youth in the local Toronto community.

Recently, Sun Life announced a $3.7 million commitment to support mental health programs for youth, including Indigenous children and teens, across Canada. In addition, last year, Sun Life made a $1.1 million donation to support four organizations in Quebec that provide mental health services, as well as committed $1 million to Kids Help Phone in 2021 to expand Brighter Days: An Indigenous Wellness Program across the country.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which Sun Life lives and works, the organization can help build a positive environment for Clients, employees, advisors, and shareholders. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of our philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower Canadians to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

Learn more about Sun Life in the community

About Right To Play

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates, and empowers children to rise. We work with children in some of the most difficult places on earth, helping them to stay in school and graduate, to resist exploitation and overcome prejudice, to prevent disease and to heal from war and abuse.

For more than 20 years, we have delivered programs with impact in both development and humanitarian contexts. As pioneers in a unique approach to learning, both inside and outside of the classroom, we harness play, one of the most fundamental forces in a child's life, to help children dismantle barriers and embrace opportunities. We are the only global development organization focused exclusively on using the power of play to transform children's lives.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

