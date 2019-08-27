Substantial support for the start-up and growth of Québec businesses

The Government of Canada awards $415,000 in support to Entrepreneuriat Laval, EMO3 Inc. and Neuro Solutions Group

QUÉBEC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The organization Entrepreneuriat Laval will be able to support the creation and start-up of businesses; whereas EMO3 Inc. and Neuro Solutions Group (9367-7292 Québec Inc.) will continue to grow by receiving a total of $415,000 in support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance, announced that funding today. The funding awarded by the Government of Canada will enable the recipient organization and companies to achieve the objectives that they have set for themselves. By carrying out their respective projects, they will generate total investments of over $2.5 million and create four jobs in the Québec region.

Entrepreneuriat Laval will be able to count on a non-repayable contribution of $315,000 to help the members of the academic community at the Université Laval campus go into business by focusing on the science, engineering and clean technology sectors. Specifically, the organization will provide services tailored to people who want to start a business (e.g. business model review, referral, help with writing a business plan). The project's objective is to help start up 15 innovative companies.

The repayable contribution of $50,000 awarded to EMO3 Inc., a clean technology company that provides unique air purification and water treatment systems, will enable it to boost its exports and develop its innovation capacity. The main activities of the project supported by CED involve promoting a water treatment system in the United States and improving an ozone production cell. The project will help increase the company's sales and internationally promote Canadian expertise in the field of ozone water treatment.

As for Neuro Solutions Group, an SME that brings together health and multi-media experts to create inclusive technologies for people with neurodevelopmental disorders, such as ADHD and autism, it is awarded a repayable contribution of $50,000 for launching its commercial activities. Carrying out the project will help drive the growth of this innovative SME in the Québec region, thereby contributing to the diversification and growth of a dynamic and strong regional economy.

The Government of Canada is committed to establishing close partnerships with Quebec companies and organizations in order to support their efforts to innovate and increase their productivity and competitiveness, and contribute to the economic vitality of the regions, job creation and a better quality of life for citizens.

Quotes

"By investing in companies and organizations like these for giving them the means to fully play their role in supporting entrepreneurship or market their innovative products, we are helping to make our regions more prosperous. The Government of Canada is standing by its commitments to drive innovation, growth and international marketing. I commend the work and expertise of the teams of Entrepreneuriat Laval, EMO3 Inc. and Neuro Solutions Group. I wish you much success!"

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance

"As Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, my goal is to help businesses grow and innovate so that they can enhance their competitiveness and make a name for themselves in new markets, thus creating good-quality jobs and wealth for Canadians. The funding awarded today provides tangible evidence of this commitment through support for businesses and an organization whose success and vitality reflect on the region and on the Canadian economy as a whole."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Through this significant contribution from the Government of Canada, Entrepreneuriat Laval will continue supporting entrepreneurs at the Université Laval, to foster the start-up of innovative businesses that have strong growth potential. CED's support is enabling Entrepreneuriat Laval to help the members of the academic community fulfil their commitment to a better society and carry out their business project from a responsible entrepreneurship perspective."

Simon Chouinard, General Manager, Entrepreneuriat Laval

"CED's support helped EMO3 finish its technological development in order to offer the most powerful, robust ozonation solution in today's market. That solution enables industrial users to reduce their dependence on chemicals, reduce their water use, and especially prevent toxic emissions in the environment. It should be noted that the current water management concern, especially in the southern United States, is attracting innovative solutions like the one by EMO3."

Dave Gilbert, CEO, EMO3 Inc.

"As Henry Ford used to say: Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success. This philosophy perfectly encapsulates Neuro Solutions Group, which invites users to be part of its team for developing inclusive technologies that ensure the development of their independence."

Annie Martineau, President, Neuro Solutions Group

Quick facts

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program and Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

