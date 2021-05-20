This Outaouais-region business will be able to pursue its expansion, leading to the creation of 22 jobs.

The Outaouais region counts a number of dynamic businesses and organizations whose innovative ideas help create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Now, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support more than ever to ensure the vitality of their communities. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, along with Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, the President of the Treasury Board and the Minister of Digital Government, acting on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $400,000 in financial support for Brasserie du Bas-Canada.

Given the growing demand for its products, the company, which operates a microbrewery and a bistro in Gatineau, would like to significantly increase its beer production capacity. This repayable contribution will allow the company to acquire and install digital production equipment, including an automated brewing machine, automated fermentation tanks and a laboratory, and will also cover certain professional fees, all as part of its project to set up a new production site.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on an agri-food sector with organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. The key players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses into tomorrow's economy and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. This is equally true in Gatineau and the Outaouais region. Projects such as this one by Brasserie du Bas-Canada will help ensure an inclusive recovery and create good jobs in our communities."

Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament for Gatineau and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The Government of Canada has been investing in the agri-food industry for a long time, with a view to promoting businesses and helping them develop their products. CED's ongoing support is giving SMEs the means to deal with the current crisis, and will allow them to actively participate in our economic recovery."

Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, the President of the Treasury Board and the Minister of Digital Government

"The investments announced today attest to our commitment to foster economic development in the regions of Quebec by supporting the agri-food sector in its recovery efforts. In partnership with businesses and organizations, our government is striving to bolster regional economies and create good, well-paying jobs, not only right here in the Outaouais region but in communities all across Canada. We will always be there for our small businesses in Canada and Quebec."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

The success of the economic recovery will depend, among other things, on as many Canadians as possible getting vaccinated. For more information: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is the key federal partner for regional economic development in Quebec . With 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

