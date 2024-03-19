OTTAWA, ON, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, issued this statement on the report published by the Office of the Auditor General on the Government of Canada's efforts related to the National Trade Corridors Fund:

"An efficient and reliable transportation system is essential to making life more affordable for Canadians. That is why, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, we are making important investments supporting transportation supply chain projects across Canada. Making targeted investments in Canada's transportation infrastructure and implementing digital tools and new technologies will serve to alleviate congestion pressures on our supply chains while supporting economic resilience and sustainable growth for the longer-term.

"The Office of the Auditor General found that overall, Transport Canada was successful at designing and implementing the National Trade Corridors Fund, but improvements are required to effectively track and report on results.

"In particular, I acknowledge and accept the recommendations to better document the program's committee work, and to improve the collection, tracking and reporting on project performance outcomes. Transport Canada is also committed to promptly informing Canadians of performance and accountability outcomes of new and ongoing projects.

"The plans to address the audit findings demonstrate our government's commitment to investing in Canada's supply chains and strengthening the economy, while ensuring projects funded through the National Trade Corridors Fund are well tracked and reported."

