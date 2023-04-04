GATINEAU, QC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, along with the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, Carolyn Bennett, issued the following statement on National Caregiver Day:

"Today, we show our appreciation to caregivers and recognize all those who make a difference in the lives of millions of Canadians every single day. Caregivers hold space and provide non-judgemental support so that people can retain their independence as much as possible through old age, disability, or illness. The crucial support they provide, sometimes at great personal expense, contributes to the better quality of life of those they are caring for. Their dedication, selflessness, and resilience are an inspiration to all of us.

National Caregiver Day is an opportunity to recognize every person who is taking on a caregiver role, listen to their stories, and offer support to those who need it. By holding space for caregivers, we help them hold space for the individuals in their care. The role of a caregiver takes many forms including someone who is a professional health worker or an unpaid caregiver who supports a family member or friend experiencing challenges related to aging, has an injury, or who is diagnosed with a life-altering condition or disease.

As more and more Canadians age at home, the demand for care increases and supporting access to home care is a priority for our government. This is why, in 2017, we invested $6 billion over 10 years for provinces and territories to improve access to home and community care services. Moreover, the February 7 healthcare investment outlined a path for additional funding for home care to be allocated through the bilateral agreements with provinces and territories. As part of this plan, we also announced an investment of $1.7 billion over five years to support hourly wage increases for personal support workers and similar professions.

Despite high stress levels, caregivers continue to be there for their loved ones, often putting the needs of others before their own. This can result in burnout, isolation, depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges. If you are caring for someone and are feeling overwhelmed, please consider opportunities for respite care in your area. You can also find support on the Wellness Together Canada portal and the PocketWell companion app, which provide free access to peer support, one-on-one counselling with trained health professionals in addition to other mental health resources. Additionally, Kids Help Phone is available 24/7 with e-mental health service offering free, confidential support to young people in English and French, as well as resources developed to help caregivers, educators and other caring adults support the young people in their lives.

Caregivers can also benefit from the non-refundable Canada Caregiver tax credit which provides financial support to those caring for a dependent loved one. Additionally, as part of Budget 2021, we announced the Age Well at Home initiative to support organizations that provide practical support to help seniors age with dignity at home.

We know there is more work to do if we want to meet the needs of seniors who want to age in their own home and community and to better support those who take care of them. The National Seniors Council is examining ways to further support those who wish to age in their homes and communities, including measures to support caregivers. The Council wants to hear from all caregivers! Share your thoughts by completing the Supporting Canadians Aging at Home Survey by April 23, 2023.

Together, let's take a moment to recognize and thank caregivers across the country.

Join the conversation online by using the hashtag #NationalCaregiverDay, or visit the Seniors in Canada Facebook page."

Search for related information by keyword: Caregivers | Old age | Parents | Aging | Persons with disabilities | Disabilities | Employment and Social Development Canada | Health Canada | Public Health Agency of Canada | Government priorities | statements | Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos | Hon. Kamal Khera | Hon. Carolyn Bennett

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Alisson Lévesque, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, [email protected]; Guillaume Bertrand, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Maja Staka, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 613-957-0200, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]