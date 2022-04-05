Statement - The Government of Canada highlights National Caregiver Day

GATINEAU, QC, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera, along with Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos, and Minister of Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett, issued the following statement:

Today is National Caregiver Day and we would like to thank the millions of caregivers who make a difference in the lives of so many. Throughout the pandemic, caregivers have been there for our country. And, as the pandemic evolves, we celebrate the contributions caregivers have made − and continue to make − to help people in Canada in their communities and in their homes and residences.

Caregivers – thank you! Your hard work helps so many fight isolation, live independently for longer, and remain connected. We appreciate that for many of you the struggle to balance paid work and unpaid caregiving is significant. While you may feel that your actions are small and go unnoticed, we want to tell you that your impact is larger than you can imagine. You are improving the quality of life of your family member, your friend or your neighbour. Your dedication to caring inspires us all.

The job of a caregiver can be a difficult one. Caregivers often think of others before themselves, particularly because those we care for are those we love. Sometimes, however, that level of caring comes at the expense of mental health. It's important to acknowledge that more than half of caregivers feel their own mental health has been negatively impacted.

Caregivers - you are not alone. If you need to talk to someone, visit the Wellness Together Canada portal or download its companion app PocketWell. These are among the services we hope you access to ensure you get the support you need as you care for others.

On National Caregiver Day, please join us in recognizing, celebrating and thanking caregivers across Canada.

