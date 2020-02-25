Statement - The CRA has not forgotten the paper filer

Since we know some Canadians, who may prefer the paper method, might not have received a copy in the mail, a limited number of tax packages will be made available, in both official languages, at select Service Canada sites across Canada. Alternatively, Canadians can order a copy either by going to canada.ca/get-cra-forms, or by calling the CRA toll-free number at 1-855-330-3305, or they can print copies for themselves by visiting canada.ca/taxes-general-package.

In an effort to reduce paper waste, tax packages will no longer be available at Canada Post or Caisse populaire Desjardins locations. However, taxpayers who do visit their local Canada Post location will find information on how to contact the CRA to get a copy.

The CRA offers multiple options for taxpayers to file their income tax and benefit returns:

Filing online - using NETFILE and EFILE

Filing by paper

Filing by phone – Using the File my Return option, eligible Canadians can answer a series of short questions through a dedicated, automated phone service.

We recognize that Canadians have diverse needs when it comes to return filing, and we are committed to making sure no one is left behind. Filing taxes by paper has become a tradition for some Canadians. They have been doing it that way for years, and it works for them. To those individuals, I want to assure you that the CRA has not forgotten you, the Paper Filer.

Quick Facts



The due date for income tax and benefit returns for most Canadians is April 30, 2020 .

. Self-employed individuals have until June 15, 2020 , to file their return. However, any balance owing is due April 30, 2020 .

, to file their return. However, any balance owing is due . From now until April 30, 2020 , the CRA will offer extended evening and weekend hours for individual tax enquiries. Telephone agents will be available Monday to Friday (except holidays) from 9 am to 9 pm (local time), and from 9 am to 5 pm (local time) on Saturdays (except Easter weekend) to serve as many people as possible. The CRA's automated service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

, the CRA will offer extended evening and weekend hours for individual tax enquiries. Telephone agents will be available Monday to Friday (except holidays) from (local time), and from (local time) on Saturdays (except Easter weekend) to serve as many people as possible. The CRA's automated service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On December 19, 2019 , the CRA released its Serving Canadians Better consultation report. To address Canadians' needs as identified in the report, the CRA has committed to make information more helpful and easier to understand, provide more convenient access to services and support, and make sure Canadians feel understood, respected and valued.

, the CRA released its Serving Canadians Better consultation report. To address Canadians' needs as identified in the report, the CRA has committed to make information more helpful and easier to understand, provide more convenient access to services and support, and make sure Canadians feel understood, respected and valued. Canadians should have most of the tax slips, such as T4s, and receipts needed to file a tax return, by the end of February.

Taxpayers should file an income tax and benefit return, even if their income is tax exempt or they have no income in 2019, because it is the only way to receive benefits and credits to which they may be entitled.

