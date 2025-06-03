Tax Tip - New to Canada? Apply for benefit and credit payments using our new online form Français

June 3, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is making it easier for newcomers arriving in Canada to apply for benefit and credit payments. Newcomers can now apply online, without mailing in the forms. It's a quick and convenient way to apply.

Choosing the right form for you

Apply for benefit and credit payments, including any related provincial and territorial program payments, even before you do your taxes for the first time.

Not sure what you're eligible for? Check out newcomers to Canada and the CRA for the details.

Choose which application form to fill out, based on your personal situation:

Get the payments you're entitled to

Benefit and credit payments like the GST/HST credit are regular payments from the Government of Canada that can help with the costs of living in Canada. These payments are calculated based on the yearly income and family situation. 

To keep getting the payments you're entitled to, you and your spouse or common-law partner, need to file your tax return on time every year, even if you have no income. Find out more: How to file your tax return.

