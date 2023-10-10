OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Mental Health Day:

"Today, on World Mental Health Day, we recognize the importance of mental health and the value of timely access to quality mental health care for people in Canada and around the world.

"Mental health is health. Right now, a growing number of people are experiencing mental health challenges, like depression and anxiety. One in five people in Canada are living with mental illness, and one in three people will experience mental illness in their lifetime. That is why this year's World Mental Health Day theme, 'Mental health is a universal human right', is so important – it reminds us that everyone, everywhere should have access to high-quality mental health care.

"The federal government continues to work with partners across the country to improve access to mental health services. We are investing close to $200 billion to improve health care for Canadians, which includes funding to provinces and territories through tailored bilateral agreements with a focus on increasing mental health and substance use supports across the country. We are also developing national standards to ensure all Canadians have equitable access to services, no matter where they live. And with the launch of the new 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline next month, we will help save lives through improved access to suicide prevention supports, which will be available to Canadians whenever and wherever in Canada they need it.

"When it comes to mental health, no one should have to fight their battle alone. On #WorldMentalHealthDay, I encourage Canadians to openly talk about mental health, so we can end the stigma and improve mental health care for everyone."

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call Talk Suicide Canada at 1–833–456–4566 – lines are open 24/7/365. Additional resources can also be accessed through the Wellness Together Canada portal.

