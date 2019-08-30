Statement - Order prohibiting the development of an aerodrome in Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, issued a statement today regarding the proposed aerodrome at Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Quebec:

"For reasons of public interest, I issued an order prohibiting the aerodrome development project as proposed by the Proponent.

"In this case, deficiencies were identified with regard to the consultation led by the proponent and the proposal for the aerodrome development project, including a lack of clarity on the anticipated activities at the aerodrome and the impact of the sound footprint on the community, which confirmed the need for intervention on this matter.

"I made that decision based on Section 4.32 of the Aeronautics Act (https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/PDF/A-2.pdf), which allows me to prohibit the development of an aerodrome if it is likely to adversely affect aviation safety or is not in the public interest."

Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

