OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Nov. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Ministers Vandal, Anandasangaree, and Hajdu issued the following statement in honour of Louis Riel Day:

"On the 139th anniversary of the execution of Louis Riel, Métis and Canadians from across the country come together to honour his legacy.

A proud Métis leader and activist in both the Red River Resistance and the North-West Resistance, Louis Riel was a fierce advocate for Métis in Canada, determined to protect Métis rights and culture.

Widely known as the Founding Father of Manitoba for his role in creating the province and bringing it into Confederation, the Province of Manitoba bestowed Louis Riel with the honorary title of 'First Premier of Manitoba' on December 7, 2023, with the passing of The Louis Riel Act.

The Government of Canada is working with Métis partners to advance Louis Riel's vision for Métis across the country by supporting their priorities as we work together to close socio-economic gaps and enhance the well-being of Métis to build a strong foundation for future generations. A top priority for the Government of Canada is renewing the government-to-government relationship with Métis while ensuring that it is built upon a strong foundation of respect and cooperation to implement their vision of self-determination.

Today, Louis Riel's hopes for the future are realized. He once said, 'I am more convinced every day that without a single exception I did right. And I have always believed that, as I have acted honestly, the time will come when the people of Canada will see and acknowledge it.' We recognize the determination, perseverance, and strength of the Métis as they build on Louis Riel's vision to protect Métis rights, culture, and values.

As we walk the shared path of reconciliation, we know that there is much more to be done, and we will always work with Métis to create a path forward that reflects meaningful progress on the issues that matter most.

