OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, today issued the following statement to mark International Civil Aviation Day on December 7:

"As Canada's Minister of Transport, it is my pleasure to mark International Civil Aviation Day.

"International Civil Aviation Day was established in 1994 as a part of the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) 50th anniversary, to promote the global benefits of international civil aviation. Thirty years later, we continue to take this opportunity every year to celebrate our accomplishments, reflect on our challenges, and look forward to the future.

"As a founding member, leading contributor and proud Host State, Canada congratulates ICAO on a milestone 80th anniversary this year. For 80 years, ICAO has been at the heart of international cooperation in civil aviation and Canada has been there from the beginning. We unwaveringly support ICAO in keeping civil aviation safe, secure, efficient, accessible and environmentally responsible.

"Now more than ever, ICAO plays a crucial role in helping coordinate the global response to new challenges, and Canada welcomes every opportunity to lead and contribute.

"We will continue our strong collaboration with ICAO, its Member States and other international partners in key areas of interest, including maintaining the highest safety standards, ensuring secure travel, sustainable growth, while improving accessibility for barrier-free air travel.

"As we prepare to welcome the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly to Montreal in 2025, we look forward to another productive year of advancing our shared priorities for global civil aviation."

