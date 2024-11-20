Statement - Minister of Transport issues statement on the Canadian National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Transport, the Honourable Anita Anand, today issued the following statement:

"Each November, we hold a National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims. It's a time to reflect on the nearly 2,000 Canadians who lose their lives each year in road traffic collisions."

"We also extend our deepest sympathies to the victims' families and loved ones. Their grief is a powerful reminder of the importance of road safety."

"While road fatalities have gone down from decades past thanks to safer vehicles and roads, safety education campaigns, and new regulations – much work remains to be done."

"The Government of Canada, in collaboration with provinces and territories, works to improve road safety for everyone. This is reflected in Canada's Road Safety Strategy 2025 and our commitment Towards Vision Zero – two initiatives with a strategic focus on improving safety."

"For this National Day of Remembrance, let's all commit to make our roads safer. Whether as drivers, passengers, cyclists, or pedestrians, we all have a role to play in preventing these tragedies. By prioritizing safety on every journey, we honour those we've lost, support those who have experienced trauma from injury, and strive for safer roads for everyone."

