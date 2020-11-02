Statement - Minister Mendicino marks the start of National Francophone Immigration Week 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"Immigration helps to fuel Canada's economy and enrich Canadian society. The Government of Canada firmly believes that all newcomers, including French-speaking immigrants, contribute to the vitality of this country.

"National Francophone Immigration Week is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of French-speaking newcomers and dynamism of Francophone communities outside Quebec. When we create welcoming and inclusive communities and provide French-speaking newcomers with support to settle in and connect to these communities, all of Canada benefits.

"To demonstrate the government's commitment to attracting French speaking newcomers to Canada, I recently announced that French-speaking and bilingual candidates would receive more additional points under Express Entry, our online system to manage applications from skilled workers who wish to become permanent residents. This change will increase the number of points awarded from 15 to 25 for French-speaking candidates and from 30 to 50 for bilingual candidates, and in doing so, will increase French-speaking admissions and help Canada to reach its target of 4.4% of French-speaking admissions outside Quebec by 2023.

"While making progress towards this target will depend on easing of travel restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, this action will support Francophone minority communities in the long term and complement other initiatives.

"National Francophone Immigration Week highlights Canada's efforts to welcome and help settle French-speaking newcomers outside of Quebec. I support this initiative and commend its participants for celebrating Canada's diversity and openness."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Alexander Cohen, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-404-9121, [email protected]| Media Relations; Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]c.ca

Related Links

http://www.cic.gc.ca

