Statement - Minister Garneau celebrates International Women's Day

OTTAWA, March, 8, 2020 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, issued this statement today to mark International Women's Day:

"International Women's Day is an opportunity to reflect on the path taken to reach gender equality in our society, and to recognize the brave individuals who have played an important role along the way. This year's theme, #BecauseOfyou, highlights the remarkable women and girls, past and present, across cultures, and in various fields, who are making a difference in the pursuit of gender equality in Canada and around the world. While we celebrate the progress made, we also know that we must continue to work harder to ensure diversity, inclusion and representation in all areas of government, and in all aspects of Canadian life.

Transportation plays a vital role in the lives of Canadians and Canada's economy. It connects people to one another, delivers products to consumers, and sustains and attracts global supply chains that serve as the backbone of domestic and international trade. However, only a quarter of transportation jobs are filled by women, even though labour shortages across the transportation sector are still prevalent. In the marine sector, women only account for about a quarter of the workforce. In the rail and trucking sectors, the number of women drops to less than 15 per cent. And while more than 42 per cent of workers in the aviation sector are women, only 7 per cent are pilots. It is estimated that Canada will need an additional 7,300 pilots and 5,300 aircraft maintenance engineers by 2025 to meet the national demand. Now more than ever, I encourage young women to consider a career in the transportation sector, where there are many interesting and rewarding fields of work to explore. Be it aviation, marine, rail, motor vehicle or engineering fields, there is a wealth of opportunities to increase the representation of women in the workforce.

Transport Canada is proud to support women and girls in the transportation sector and to ensure gender issues are prioritized by removing barriers and broadening the employment base. The full and equal participation of women and other underrepresented groups in the transportation sector is also essential to ensuring that our industries, economies and communities are sustainable and vibrant.

"To the women working in all transportation modes, and to all the women working at Transport Canada, today I celebrate you, and commend your efforts to help shape the future of transportation in our country."

