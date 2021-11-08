Statement - Minister Fraser marks the start of National Francophone Immigration Week 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"As the new Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, it's important for me to mark National Francophone Immigration Week because I am proud to celebrate the contributions of French-speaking newcomers to communities across Canada, as well as our country's linguistic duality.

"National Francophone Immigration Week is an opportunity to recognize the importance of Francophone immigration and how Francophone newcomers help communities outside Quebec thrive.

"This year's theme—the thousand flavours of La Francophonie—is a reminder of the richness of the many cultural flavours and traditions that French-speaking newcomers bring to this country.

"Immigration is key to Canada's economy. This is why we have taken several steps to align with in-demand occupations in Canada's labour market, including announcing parallel pathways for Francophone candidates for our temporary resident to permanent resident stream and targeting our overseas promotion.

"When we support welcoming and inclusive communities and provide French-speaking newcomers with assistance to integrate into these communities, we all benefit.

"Along with promoting the value of our official languages, this week is an opportunity to highlight Canada's efforts to welcome French-speaking newcomers and reach our target of 4.4% French-speaking admissions outside Quebec by 2023.

"I am committed to achieving this goal and will continue to take all possible actions with our partners to promote Francophone immigration and to support our actions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act.

"I invite everyone to celebrate this country's tradition of diversity and inclusion and the many ways that Francophone immigration benefits Canada."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Alexander Cohen, Minister's Office, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-954-1064; Media Relations, Communications Branch, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cic.gc.ca

