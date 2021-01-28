Statement from the Canadian Museum of History

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following is a media statement on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Canadian Museum of History :

"Workplace safety and inclusion are core values of the Canadian Museum of History. Upon receipt of a complaint about workplace harassment, the Museum's Board of Trustees made the decision that formal steps were required to review the issue on behalf of all employees of the Museum. An independent and experienced investigator was appointed. The Museum's Board of Trustees has received and reviewed that independent investigative report and has forwarded it to the Minister of Canadian Heritage with a recommendation. The Museum's Board of Trustees is fully committed to ensuring that we continue to hear from our employees. We will take all necessary steps to ensure we have the best processes and policies in place to ensure a safe, inclusive and diverse workplace where our employees can grow and thrive."

The Canadian Museum of History operates the Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian War Museum and the Virtual Museum of New France. Together, these Museums function as centres for research and public information on the history of Canada. Their principal role is to enhance Canadians' knowledge, understanding and appreciation of the events, experiences, people and objects that have shaped Canada's history and identity. Work of the Canadian Museum of History is made possible in part through financial support of the Government of Canada.

