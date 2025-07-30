GATINEAU, QC, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Museum of History is proud to announce the proposed donation by the Weston family of the Royal Charter of the Hudson's Bay Company, one of our country's most important historical documents.

Issued in 1670 by Charles II, King of England, Scotland and Ireland, HBC's Royal Proclamation Charter granted the company a trading monopoly over vast unceded lands that now make up much of contemporary Canada. The Royal Charter has played a pivotal role in Canadian history, having a profound and lasting impact on First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

The Charter is widely considered by historians to be a founding document of Canada, recognized for its significance in shaping the country's early economic and territorial history.

Conditional on approval by the Court supervising HBC's CCAA proceedings, the family's holding company, Wittington Investments, Limited, would acquire the Royal Charter for immediate and permanent donation to the Canadian Museum of History. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for September 9, 2025.

The Museum of History will conduct a meaningful consultation process with Indigenous Peoples on how the Royal Charter can be shared, interpreted and contextualized in a manner that respects Indigenous perspectives and historical experiences. The Weston family has offered additional funding to support this process, to help facilitate the sharing of the Royal Charter, including with other museums, and to support the Museum's educational programs, public exhibitions, and outreach efforts with respect to the Charter.

"This donation is of enormous importance to Canada. It ensures the Royal Charter — one of the most significant documents in Canadian history — will remain permanently held in public trust and will serve as a catalyst for national dialogue, education and reconciliation for generations to come," said Museum President and CEO Caroline Dromaguet.

The Weston family issued a statement about the donation. "At a time when Canada is navigating profound challenges and seeking renewed unity, it is more important than ever that we hold fast to the symbols and stories that define us as a nation," said Galen Weston. "The Royal Charter is an important artifact within Canada's complex history. Our goal is to ensure it is preserved with care, shared with integrity, and made accessible to all Canadians, especially those whose histories are deeply intertwined with its legacy."

