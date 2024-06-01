Statement from Ministers Gary Anandasangaree, Patty Hajdu, Dan Vandal, and Pascale St-Onge on National Indigenous History Month

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, issued the following statement today:

"June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada, an opportunity to celebrate the rich and diverse histories and cultures of First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

"For millennia, Indigenous Peoples have cared for these lands and waters. Long before the arrival of settlers, they practiced distinct cultures and traditions and spoke their own languages—many of which live on today, despite Canadian policies like banning cultural celebrations and prohibiting Indigenous children from speaking their languages while forced to attend residential schools.

"Today, thanks to the resilience of Indigenous Peoples across the continent, we are seeing a resurgence of Indigenous languages, art, cultural practices, and ways of thinking and knowing. The Government of Canada will continue to be a partner in this resurgence by supporting the construction of new cultural spaces in communities, language revitalization projects, and more. We remain fully committed to implementing all the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and the Calls to Justice from the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"Reconciliation is a multi-generational commitment that requires sustained action and effort to dismantle colonial systems that continue to harm Indigenous Peoples today. We are making progress toward strengthening relationships with Indigenous Peoples based on mutual respect and trust, where we recognize each other as equal partners. When Indigenous Peoples are at the table, participating in decisions that impact them, when they have control over their lands, waters, resources, and child and family services, we can build a fairer future for all.

"Throughout the month, communities across the country will hold Indigenous-led celebrations and activities. Listen to inspiring Indigenous stories and join in the conversation on social media by following #NIHM2024. During June, we celebrate Indigenous Peoples' histories and cultures and reaffirm our efforts to build a bright future for everyone."

