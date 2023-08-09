Statement from Ministers Anandasangaree, Hajdu, and Vandal on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario; and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, issued the following statement today:

"Today, on the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, we recognize and honour the histories, cultures, important contributions, and diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across Canada and Indigenous Peoples around the world.

"With this year's theme of 'Indigenous youth as agents of change for self-determination,' let's celebrate the vital role Indigenous youth play in their communities and as advocates for change to protect the world they, and future generations, will inherit.

"It's important that Indigenous perspectives, especially those of Indigenous youth, are included at all levels of discussion to ensure a better and more inclusive future for Canada and the world. At the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues this past April, a delegation of Indigenous youth leaders led conversations about taking climate action. They advocated for including Indigenous youth at the table, focusing on renewable energy and supporting initiatives such as the Yukon First Nations Climate Action Fellowship.

"We are also working with Indigenous partners, including youth, to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (the Act) Action Plan. The Government of Canada has supported youth engagement on the implementation of the Act and other key priorities through the Canadian Roots Exchange and the First Nations and Inuit Youth Employment Strategy.

"Indigenous youth are often at the forefront of efforts to address contemporary issues. They are our future - presenting new pathways to address challenges rooted in their knowledge, rights, customs, and legal traditions. Supporting Indigenous leadership and co-developing solutions with First Nation, Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty partners is central to implementing the principles and rights set out in the UN Declaration and advancing reconciliation in a tangible way.

"These are just some of the many examples that Indigenous youth have accomplished to address the legacy of colonialism, promote climate action, and create a more sustainable and inclusive future. There is still much work ahead of us to address socio-economic inequalities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities in Canada and abroad. Our government remains steadfast in our commitment to end these inequalities, and we will continue to engage with Indigenous leaders, youth and communities throughout this work.

"On this International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, we encourage everyone in Canada to learn more about and celebrate the unique histories, contributions and resiliency of Indigenous Peoples, and how each of us can help advance reconciliation and support the building of a better and more inclusive future for all."

