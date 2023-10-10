OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"Earlier this year, we announced that we will welcome 15,000 migrants on a humanitarian basis from the Western Hemisphere. We are providing a path to economic opportunities to help address forced displacement, as an alternative to irregular migration. Through this initiative, we are providing regular migration pathways to people in the Americas by leveraging permanent resident humanitarian and economic pathways, and temporary work programs.

"We are welcoming an additional 4,000 temporary foreign workers from the region this year, many of whom have already arrived in Canada. Based on current trends, we are on track to meet this target. In addition, we are connecting with non-governmental organizations in the region to leverage the new Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot, which helps skilled refugees and other displaced people immigrate to Canada.

"Today, I am announcing that, as part of this commitment to welcome 15,000 migrants from the Americas, Canada will welcome up to 11,000 Colombians, Haitians and Venezuelans through a new humanitarian permanent residence pathway.

"Starting this fall, Colombian, Haitian and Venezuelan foreign nationals located in Central or South America or the Caribbean who have extended family connections in Canada will be eligible to apply for this new pathway. To qualify, the principal applicant must be a child (regardless of age), grandchild, spouse, common-law partners, parent, grandparent or sibling of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident.

"Successful applicants will be offered enhanced pre-arrival services, including an employment skills assessment and a referral to a settlement provider organization in their intended community. More detailed information will be available closer to the launch of the new pathway.

"We are actively collaborating with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to understand the regional context and humanitarian needs linked to migration in the Americas. We also support the work of the safe mobility offices in the region, whose objective is to consider individuals for humanitarian and other regular pathways.

"In addition to our commitment to welcome 15,000 migrants, we continue to be actively engaged in the Americas on migration and protection issues. We are on track to meet our goal to increase refugee resettlement from the Americas, and continue to lend our support to the implementation of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, and to the North American Leaders' Summits.

"We are increasing our assistance for capacity-building efforts in the region by investing $75 million over six years for projects across Latin America and Central America. These projects focus on strengthening asylum capacity and better integrating migrants and refugees into local communities and labour markets. This support will help countries, including those that refugees and migrants are coming from, travelling through, or are being hosted in, address the challenges of irregular migration, while also improving the quality of life for migrants and refugees.

"Global displacement of people in search of safety is at an all-time high. The Americas are seeing unprecedented numbers of migrants seeking safe haven and new opportunities, in often dangerous situations such as crossing the Darien Gap. Working closely with the US, we expect to see these measures help curb irregular migration and promote safe migration as an alternative to the often dangerous irregular routes in the Americas."

