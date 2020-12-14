Statement from Minister Mendicino on the 70th Anniversary of the UNHCR

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marco E.L. Mendicino, P.C., M.P., Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"Year after year, refugees continue to flee their homes, loved ones, and most cherished possessions, bravely setting out in search of a new peace and a better life. The office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was created in 1950 to provide a voice at the United Nations to advocate on behalf of refugees.

"Over the past 70 years, the UNHCR has established itself as an institution that partners with governments and private sponsors in more than 130 countries around the world. Canada's history of effective co-operation with the UNHCR began in 1976. Since then, the need to assist vulnerable people from around the world has not diminished.

"Today, the situation has become particularly dire. In 2020, the UNHCR reported record numbers of displaced persons seeking refuge from conflict and persecution. This is a major concern, particularly in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Government of Canada continues to develop new ways of working with all of our partners to advance positive solutions for those who have been displaced. I am proud that Canada now leads the world in refugee resettlement. We will continue to show global leadership by supporting community sponsorship, innovating new pathways for resettlement and upholding human rights around the world.

"To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UNHCR, I encourage everyone to learn more about their history and mission. From fundraising and education to data analysis and commercial partnership, the UNHCR has become much more than an advocate for refugees. Through its deep connections with government, civil society and private sponsors, it is strengthening the world's response to the crisis of human displacement.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Happy 70th Anniversary to our friends and partners in the UNHCR."

