OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"By opening our doors to those seeking a better life, we open our communities to those wanting to build a stronger Canada. Other than Indigenous peoples, who have been here since time immemorial, all Canadians can trace their stories back to immigration. Whether your family has been here for many generations, like mine, or has just joined Canada, we can all celebrate the benefits of an inclusive welcoming community.

"By giving a warm welcome to newcomers, we make our communities more successful, diverse and inclusive. Starting today until September 17, we will celebrate Welcoming Week with the world, taking the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the people and values that make everyone feel at home in their local community.

"Welcoming Week is a global movement that brings communities and neighbours of all backgrounds together to build strong connections and achieve collective prosperity.

"Being a welcoming country brings significant benefits. Our economic growth has been driven by immigration, and it is a major part of our economic plan to address our aging population. Whether driving innovation across numerous industries, filling labour market gaps or creating jobs, immigrants play an essential role in the cultural and economic fabric of Canada.

"I invite you to showcase your community's or organization's successes on social media by using the hashtag #WelcomingWeek2023. Sharing these successes from within our communities will encourage others to make their communities more welcoming. For many, arriving here is just a start on the path to becoming Canadian, and we can help guide them along those first steps. I wish everyone a wonderful Welcoming Week!"

