These events remain far-reaching and may be traumatic to readers. If you need someone to talk to, the Hope for Wellness Help Line offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to offer immediate support and crisis intervention in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark one year since the attacks in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan:

"One year ago today, Canadians woke up to scenes of horror as the terrible events unfolded in James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby community of Weldon, Saskatchewan. The attacks tragically claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 17 others. Canada has been united in mourning those whose lives were taken by this tragic and senseless violence. Today, we stop to remember them, their loved ones, and the communities which have been forever changed.

"Last November, when I travelled to James Smith Cree Nation, I sat with leadership, survivors, and the families to hear firsthand about their heartbreak and their anger, but also the resilience and care shown for one another in the aftermath of tragedy. I told the community then, and I reiterate now, that the Government of Canada will continue to be there for them on their healing journey, including by supporting the mental health and well-being of those affected, and by building a new wellness centre in the community.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest sympathies to the victims' loved ones. We will continue working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities across the country to advance Indigenous-led, community-led approaches to safety and mental wellness so a tragedy like this one never happens again. Our government will be there every step of the way."

