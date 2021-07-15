OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Youth Skills Day:

"Young people in Canada and around the world are engaged, resourceful, and resilient. They have made great sacrifices over the past year to help with the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, and will be central to efforts everywhere to build back better from the crisis.

"Today, on World Youth Skills Day, we rededicate ourselves to making sure all young people can have access to training, education, and meaningful work experience to build the skills they need to succeed. Young people hold our future in their hands, so when we help them prepare for the years to come, we are investing in our long-term prosperity.

"Young Canadians have faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic because of a decrease in available jobs, internships, and community service opportunities. In response, the Government of Canada made investments to help them find paid work placements and get the skills they need to start their careers. This included supporting tens of thousands of additional job placements through the Student Work Placement Program, the Canada Summer Jobs program, and the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy. By providing funding to programs such as Digital Skills for Youth and Computers for Schools Plus, we also helped young people develop advanced digital skills to better equip them for the jobs of the future.

"As we move toward our recovery, we are continuing to prioritize the success of young Canadians. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada is investing to help make post-secondary education more affordable, including by waiving interest on student loans for another year, enhancing loan repayment assistance, and doubling the Canada Student Grants for two additional years. We are creating over 200,000 new job skills development and work opportunities for young Canadians, and expanding the Supports for Student Learning Program to help ensure vulnerable youth stay in school. We are also making further investments in high-quality education for First Nations students on reserve, and providing needed support for Indigenous post-secondary students and institutions across the country. In addition, we created a new Apprenticeship Service to help 55,000 first-year apprentices start their careers in construction and manufacturing Red Seal trades.

"On the world stage, Canada recognizes that too many young people, especially women and girls, continue to face barriers that limit their ability to gain important skills and employment experience. Much work remains to be done to ensure that everyone can develop the skills they need to succeed, regardless of who they are or where they live. As part of our Feminist International Assistance Policy, Canada continues to support initiatives that help ensure equal access to quality education and skills development. Most recently, at the G7 Leaders' Summit in June, I announced Canada's contribution of $300 million to the Global Partnership for Education. This renewed commitment reflects Canadians' belief that education has the power to transform lives and livelihoods around the world.

"Young people around the world have shown incredible resolve and made immense sacrifices during the pandemic. As Canada's former Minister of Youth, I know that the energy and vision of young people is exactly what we need at the heart of our recovery. The government will continue to listen to the voices of young Canadians and take action to empower them to drive change in their communities and make their dreams a reality. When we remove barriers and create new opportunities, we are not only opening doors for them to achieve their goals, but for our country – and our world – to reach its full potential."

