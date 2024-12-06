OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women:

"Thirty-five years ago today, 14 young women were murdered and 13 others were injured at the École Polytechnique de Montréal. These women were talented students, beloved daughters and sisters, and Canada's future. Their lives were tragically cut short simply because they were women.

"As we remember the victims of this hateful, cowardly act, we are also reminded that, for many women, girls, and gender-diverse people, the violent misogyny that led to this tragedy still exists. The risk of violence is even higher for women and girls from Indigenous, Black, racialized, 2SLGBTQI+, and disability communities, as well as in rural and remote areas.

"As we observe the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we are taking action. With the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we are addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and helping victims and survivors access supports and services. Additionally, through our work on the Federal Pathway, we are working with partners to end the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people. In partnership with the Government of Manitoba and under the leadership of Giganawenimaanaanig, the province's MMIWG2S+ implementation committee, we are advancing a Red Dress Alert pilot project. This new system will provide a notification when an Indigenous woman, girl, Two-Spirit or gender-diverse person goes missing so that we can help bring them home safely.

"We passed the toughest gun control legislation in Canada's history. We banned over 2,000 models of assault-style firearms and their variants, including the weapon used at the École Polytechnique. Yesterday, we announced that 324 additional unique makes and models of assault-style firearms are now prohibited in Canada. Alongside this, we also announced that the government will table measures in Parliament no later than January to address the rates of gender-based and intimate partner gun violence. This includes defining 'protection order' to support the implementation of additional harm reduction measures. In addition to the new 'red flag' laws already in force, this will allow anyone to apply to the Court to remove a firearm from an individual who may pose risks to themselves or others. An awareness campaign will be launched this spring to support the new 'red flag' laws.

"In recent years, we've also increased investments in border security to stop firearm smuggling and trafficking. We implemented a national handgun freeze to restrict the sale, purchase, and transfer of handguns. And we've introduced tougher penalties for gun traffickers, while supporting prevention programs to stop gun and gang violence.

"On this solemn occasion, let us reflect on the lives lost and the impact of gender-based violence by wearing a white ribbon and observing a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. today. We all have a role to play in ending gender-based violence and gun violence. Together, we can build a future where everyone is safe."

If you are in an emergency situation, please call 9-1-1 (in Canada) for emergency services in your area. If you are outside of the 9-1-1 service area, please access available emergency services or call a crisis line in your area. You may also want to consult the list of additional support services for people affected by gender-based violence.

