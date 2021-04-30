OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the tragedy at Mount Meron, Israel, that claimed dozens of lives, including two Canadians:

"It was with great shock and sadness that I learned of the death of two Canadians in the tragedy during the Lag B'Omer celebrations at Mount Meron.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of everyone who lost a loved one at Mount Meron, and wish for a fast and full recovery of the many injured.

"We grieve with Israel and the Jewish community in Canada, and stand ready to assist in any way we can. Our embassy personnel in Tel Aviv are providing consular assistance and are working with Israeli officials in this difficult time.

"Canadian citizens in Israel who need emergency consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Canada in Tel Aviv at 972 3 636 3300 or contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre at +1 613 996 8885 (call collect where available) or by sending an email to [email protected]."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca/

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

