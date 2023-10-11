OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the International Day of the Girl:

"On the International Day of the Girl, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of girls in Canada and around the world, and recognize their limitless potential to shape our society for the better as the leaders of today and tomorrow.

"Around the world, women and girls are leading the charge toward a more equal, inclusive, just, and peaceful world, but they continue to face systemic barriers to reaching their potential. Sadly, these barriers have been further exacerbated by global crises, including conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impacts of climate change. The theme of this year's International Day of the Girl, 'Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being', reminds us of our collective responsibility to ensure girls are supported with the conditions and tools they need to succeed as changemakers and leaders in their communities.

"Canada is committed to supporting the empowerment of women and girls so they can thrive and lead. We continue to advance global efforts toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including by advancing gender equality, supporting women and girls' health and safety, and improving access to safe, inclusive, and quality education. Guided by the Feminist International Assistance Policy, we are supporting women's rights organizations around the world, including over 2,900 organizations in 2022-23 alone. Their work is critical in helping to end child, early, and forced marriage, improving comprehensive sexuality education, and supporting survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, among other priorities. Through the renewal and expansion of the Women's Voice and Leadership Program, which we announced last spring, we continue to support global efforts to advance the rights of women and girls and promote gender equality.

"On the International Day of the Girl, I encourage all Canadians to join the conversation around girls' rights by using the hashtag #DayOfTheGirl on social media. Together, we can create a world where girls' voices – in all their diversity – are heard, where their talents, ideas, and hard work are valued, and where their dreams and potential are realized."

