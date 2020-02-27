Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of the Honourable David P. Smith

OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of the Honourable David P. Smith:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of David P. Smith, the former Senator and Member of Parliament.

"David had a lifelong passion for politics. He worked his entire life to support a strong and healthy democracy, and to help others who aspired to public office. He understood that the most precious thing a Member of Parliament could earn is the trust of Canadians. It is a testament to his wisdom and good humour that he was respected and liked by people of all political stripes.

"From his work on the Hill to his time on Toronto City Council, the House of Commons, and the Senate, David dedicated himself to building a better, more inclusive Canada. A true champion of equality, David's proudest legacy was his work to have the rights of people with disabilities included in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family and friends."

