Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of Sultan Qaboos of Oman

OTTAWA, Jan. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Sultan Qaboos of Oman:

"Canada offers its deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the people of Oman and the royal family at the news of Sultan Qaboos's passing.

"Having been in power since 1970, Sultan Qaboos was the longest serving leader in the Arab world. We recognize his efforts to modernize Oman, including the building of extensive infrastructure and the establishment of the Omani Rial, the national currency of Oman. We also acknowledge his steadfast role as a mediator in the region, including his efforts to successfully conclude the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Iran as well as the permanent members of the UN Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) and Germany.

"The Sultan's work will continue to be felt both at home in Oman as well as through the wider region. Our thoughts go out to the people of Oman during this time of mourning."

