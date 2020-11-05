OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of Robert W. Peterson:

"It was with sadness that I learned of the passing of former Senator Robert W. Peterson. A great Saskatchewanian, Bob was born in Rose Valley and dedicated his life to building better communities in his beloved home province.

"With grace and humility, he served in the Senate from 2005 to 2012. Bob engaged deeply on a range of issues including rural poverty, agriculture, and Canada's energy future, working across the aisle and including all voices and perspectives to help strengthen our democracy and improve the lives of Canadians. When he retired, he reminded his fellow Senators that "politics is people".

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our condolences to his family, friends, former Senate colleagues, and the people of Saskatchewan."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

