OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the Day of Unity of Ukraine.

"Today, on the Day of Unity of Ukraine, we celebrate the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people. We also renew our commitment to a Ukraine that charts its own future with freedom and sovereignty.

"On this day in 1919, the Unification Act was proclaimed in Kyiv, uniting the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic. This landmark event symbolized Ukraine's determination to achieve independence. This strength of will and character is as alive today as it was over a century ago.

"Next month will mark three years since Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Winter after winter, Ukrainians have endured. They've fought. Thousands of brave men and women have given their lives for their homeland – but they've never surrendered. The Ukrainian flag still flies high over Kyiv, and the Ukrainian people have a resolve to win that Putin can never even aspire to achieve. Ukraine will remain free; Ukraine will remain independent; and Canada will always be there for our Ukrainian friends.

"On this Day of Unity of Ukraine, we reaffirm our support to the people of Ukraine as well as the 1.3 million Ukrainian-Canadians who call Canada home. May Ukraine's sovereignty be as unwavering and ironclad as the spirit of its people.

"Slava Ukraini!"

