Statement by the Prime Minister on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the ceasefire agreement in Gaza:

"Canada welcomes the ceasefire and hostage deal reached by Israel and Hamas. For Israelis, Palestinians, and all those across the region, this deal is a critical step toward lasting peace and a two-state solution. We thank Egypt, Qatar, and the United States for their considerable efforts in helping to achieve this agreement.

"On October 7, 2023, the world saw images of unspeakable cruelty. The massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abduction of over 200 others – the deadliest attack carried out on Jewish people since the Holocaust. We unequivocally condemn Hamas for the terror they wrought, and we await the release of all hostages and the return of remains.

"The scale of civilian casualties since October 7 is heartbreaking. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed, millions have been displaced, and humanitarian workers have been put at risk.

"We mourn all the Canadians we've lost, and we think of those affected, especially their friends and family. I know, for Canadians, especially those with ties to the region, today will be difficult. Many will pray with relief and for light and peace in the weeks and months ahead. May this be a moment for us all to come together and stand together.

"While today's news of the ceasefire gives us hope for the path ahead, there is more work to be done – to release all remaining hostages; to increase the safe, rapid, and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance to civilians; to support reconstruction efforts; and to ensure that Hamas has no role in the future of Gaza.

"Canada remains committed to working toward achieving a two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians can live securely within internationally recognized borders, and with peace, dignity, and security."

