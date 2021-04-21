OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the 95th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada:

"Today, I join millions in Canada and around the world in celebrating the 95th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada.

"Her Majesty's leadership and enduring public service stand as an example of selfless dedication and steadfast devotion to us all. Since acceding to the throne in 1952, she has served with dignity, wisdom, and grace. Over the past year, she has brought hope and encouragement to many Canadians as we have all dealt with the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today is also a time to mourn with her. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of The Duke of Edinburgh, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, and a great friend to Canada.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish Her Majesty a happy 95th birthday. Canadians have shared a number of special moments with Her Majesty and the Royal Family over the years, and we are grateful for her devotion to Canada and to the Commonwealth."

