OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Rosh Hashanah:

"Tonight, at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

"Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is a time of deep reflection within the Jewish faith. It is the first of the High Holidays, the 10 'Days of Awe' that end with Yom Kippur, inviting families and loved ones to renew their sense of belonging, unity, and hope.

"To celebrate Rosh Hashanah, Jewish communities across Canada will pray, listen to the sound of the shofar, share traditional meals and sweet foods, and exchange best wishes for the year ahead.

"For everyone in Canada, Rosh Hashanah is an opportunity to recognize the ongoing contributions of Jewish Canadian communities to building a strong, diverse, and inclusive country.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah a healthy, prosperous, and peaceful New Year.

"Shana Tova U'metuka!"

