OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Puthandu:

"Today, Tamils in Canada and around the world celebrate Puthandu to welcome the beginning of a new year, and look forward to the year ahead with optimism.

"On this day, family and friends usually gather to enjoy traditional food, exchange gifts, and visit places of worship for prayer. This year, as we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Canadians will come together using virtual ways, as many did for the Thai Pongal celebration I was able to join in January.

"Today is also a day to recognize and honour the many contributions Tamil communities continue to make throughout Canada. Whether keeping Canadians safe and healthy by working on the front lines of the pandemic, or helping their neighbours and communities through difficult times, Tamil Canadians make our country a better place to call home every day.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a very happy New Year.

"Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

