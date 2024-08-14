OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Pakistan's Independence Day:

"Today, we join Pakistani communities across Canada and around the world in celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day.

"Over 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin are deeply woven into our country's cultural fabric. They help make Canada the dynamic, diverse, and inclusive place we are all proud to call home.

"Canada and Pakistan have worked together on essential international priorities, like peacekeeping, regional stability, and advancing women's empowerment. Building on these ties, we can work together to make our countries more prosperous for our peoples.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day."

