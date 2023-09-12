OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Nayrouz:

"Today, Coptic Christians in Canada and around the world will celebrate the Feast of Nayrouz and the beginning of the Coptic New Year.

"The Feast of Nayrouz commemorates the martyrdom of the Coptic Christians who were persecuted for their faith under the Roman Empire. Their bravery, resilience, and devotion serve as a source of inspiration for Coptic Christians around the world, many of whom continue to be targets of violence and discrimination for their beliefs.

"On this day, Coptic Christians also celebrate the Coptic New Year by coming together to engage in prayers, exchange presents, and enjoy cherished moments with loved ones.

"Coptic communities have long made Canada stronger, particularly through their engagement in charitable initiatives. Their values of openness, inclusivity, and tolerance help make Canada the country we love.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I send my best wishes to all those celebrating Nayrouz."

