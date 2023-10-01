Statement by the Prime Minister on National Seniors Day

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Seniors Day:

"On National Seniors Day, we celebrate seniors and recognize their countless contributions to our country, our families, and our communities. From family members and friends to colleagues and mentors, seniors play a critical role in all our lives, and today we thank them for all they have done – and continue to do – to make Canada the country we love.

"After a lifetime of hard work, seniors deserve a secure and dignified retirement. Right now, with the high cost of living and global inflation, many are finding it harder to make ends meet. We are going to be there for seniors when they need us. That is why we took steps to make life more affordable for our seniors, including by enhancing Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement and by helping them save on groceries through the new Grocery Rebate. We are also lowering dental costs for seniors through the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which will be launched before the end of this year. Together, these measures are helping to make life more affordable and comfortable for seniors so they can spend more time doing the things they love.

"We are also doing more to prioritize the health and well-being of Canada's aging population. In Budget 2023, we committed close to $200 billion over 10 years to strengthen our public health care system, including to deliver high-quality services to seniors. And we continue to support provinces and territories in their efforts to enhance home care, community care, and long-term care for seniors across Canada. This includes engaging with experts, stakeholders, as well as with long-term care residents and their families to develop a Safe Long-Term Care Act that will help ensure that our seniors have access to the quality of care they deserve, no matter where they live.

"Seniors have shaped Canada, and they continue to be pillars of our communities. Today, and every day, I invite all Canadians to connect with a senior in their lives, whether it's by signing up to volunteer at a local seniors' residence or long-term care facility, joining seniors in a social activity, or spending time with grandparents or elderly neighbours."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]