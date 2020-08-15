OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued the following statement today in honour of National Acadian Day:

"On National Acadian Day, we celebrate the remarkable journey of the Acadian people, and the rich contribution the Acadian culture, heritage, and traditions make to Canada.

"The history of Acadians dates back several centuries, and is marked by courage and resilience. Despite all the hardships and challenges they have faced, Acadians have succeeded in building a unique identity and thriving communities. The spirited Acadian culture, which today is demonstrated across all sectors and fields, inspires millions of people far beyond our country's borders.

"This year, because of COVID-19, many Acadians will be unable to take to the streets for the Grand Tintamarre, as they usually do. But I am delighted to see that virtual tintamarres and other events have been organized all across Canada and around the world. For example, tonight we have been promised a virtual road trip of music and poetry that will take us to Moncton, Caraquet, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and other Acadian communities.

"Although people will be staying home and following public health guidelines, there are still plenty of opportunities for Acadians to celebrate, and show that the spirit of Acadia is alive and well.

"With four hundred years of history in this land we now call Canada, Acadians have always been an integral part of our country's character. On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating today a very happy National Acadian Day."

This document is also available at: http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

