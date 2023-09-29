Statement by the Prime Minister on Mid-Autumn Festival

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival:

"Tonight, we join Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and other Asian communities in Canada and across the world to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, known locally as Zhōng qiū jié, Jūng-chāu jit, Tết Trung Thu, and Chuseok.

"Rooted in commemorating a rich tradition of bountiful harvests, this celebration, also known as the Moon Festival, has been held for centuries on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, when the moon is at its fullest and brightest. To mark this special occasion, families and friends come together to share treats, exchange greetings and gifts, and in some cultures, light lanterns.

"The Mid-Autumn Festival reminds us of the significance of family, the importance of gratitude, and the promise that tomorrow holds. It also invites each of us to learn more about the stories, experiences, and contributions of Asian Canadians to the diversity that makes Canada strong.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all those celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]