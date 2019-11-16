Statement by the Prime Minister on Louis Riel Day

OTTAWA, Nov. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Louis Riel Day:

"Today, we join the Métis people and all Canadians to celebrate the life and achievements of Louis Riel.

"Louis Riel's leadership left an indelible mark on Canadian Confederation. He was a champion of the Métis Nation, a defender of minority rights, and the founder of Manitoba. Louis Riel's vision of a just and equal province showed the way to a better, more inclusive country.

"Today, we are working in partnership with the Métis Nation to make progress on its priorities, including through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord and annual Crown-Métis Nation Summit meetings. The Government of Canada has made historic investments to support a Métis Nation-led post-secondary education strategy, recognize the contributions of Métis veterans during the Second World War, and address the housing needs of Métis communities. We will continue to work with the Métis Nation to make a real difference in the lives of Métis people.

"As we prepare to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Métis Nation entering Confederation, I encourage all Canadians to reflect on the essential role the Métis people have played – and continue to play – to build a better Canada."

