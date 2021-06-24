OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on la Fête nationale du Québec:

"Today, my family and I join millions of Quebecers to celebrate la Fête nationale du Québec.

"Quebec's history is intertwined with Canada's, and is a vital part of our country's success. La Fête nationale du Québec is a time to celebrate this heritage. It is also an opportunity for all Canadians to reflect on the valuable contributions that Quebecers of all ethnic and linguistic backgrounds have made to build an inclusive Canada that is proud of its diversity.

"Together, we share a unique culture, a rich heritage, and the beautiful French language. These are attributes that make us proud – they are an integral part of our identity and we must protect them to ensure their vitality.

"Quebec, like the rest of the country, has faced some challenging times in the last year, but thanks to the optimism, solidarity, and discipline displayed by our communities, we are getting through it and moving forward together. As we continue to fight COVID-19, get vaccinated, and follow public health guidelines, we unfortunately cannot gather like we usually do. But despite that, I know that we will still find other ways to celebrate la Fête nationale du Québec.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to Quebecers from all walks of life who are celebrating the unique identity, history, and heritage of La Belle Province."

