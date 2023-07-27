OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Korean War Veterans Day:

"Today, on the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement, we commemorate Korean War Veterans Day and pay tribute to the brave Canadians who served in the Korean War and defended our values of peace, freedom, and democracy.

"From 1950 to 1953, more than 26,000 Canadians left their homes and loved ones, travelling across the world to help protect the people of South Korea against North Korea's invasion. After the war, 7,000 Canadians remained in the country to help deter any future aggression. Alongside our United Nations allies and partners, our joint mission demonstrated our unwavering commitment to global peace and security.

"As we honour all those who served, we pay tribute to the 516 Canadians who never returned home and the many who were left physically and mentally wounded – a price they continued to pay upon their return to Canada. Today, we remember the tremendous price Canada's service members and their families paid and we reaffirm our commitment to honouring their service and ensuring their well-being. We will continue to support them and their families by providing access to the care, services, and benefits they deserve.

"The selflessness and dedication of the Canadians who served in Korea left a permanent mark on our country and helped shape the lasting bond we share with the Republic of Korea today. Our strong history of shared values and priorities – like defending democracy and standing up for human rights – serves as the foundation for our friendship and deep, growing economic ties.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest gratitude to our Korean War veterans. We are forever indebted to you for your service, and we honour your sacrifice, courage, and immense contributions to our country and to the world. We continue to be inspired by you as we build a more peaceful and more democratic world."

