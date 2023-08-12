OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Youth Day:

"Today, on International Youth Day, we celebrate the young leaders of today and tomorrow who are building a better future for everyone.

"Young people all across the country are drivers of change. In line with this year's theme, 'Green Skills for Youth: Toward a Sustainable World' – we know this is particularly true. When it comes to taking the ambitious action required to fight climate change and safeguard a strong, healthy future, young people are leading the charge, and in that spirit, the Government of Canada seeks out their advice and perspectives. For example, earlier this year, my Youth Council provided advice to Canada's G7 delegation on climate change, economic resilience, and global health, to help us forge a path toward a better world.

"We hear the concerns of young people too, and we are taking action to build a better tomorrow. This year, we launched the new Tax-Free First Home Savings Account, to put the dream of home ownership back in reach for young people by helping first-time buyers save for a down payment on a place to call their own. We are making higher education more affordable by providing more financial support for post-secondary students and eliminating interest on Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans. We are also helping students get job experience through programs like Canada Summer Jobs, while giving young people the chance to volunteer in their communities through the Canada Service Corps. We will always have the backs of young people in Canada as we make life more affordable and create more opportunities for them to get the skills they need.

"Young people in Canada and around the world are endlessly inspiring. Their power, influence, and vision are helping us build a future with clean air, clean water, and a real and fair chance at success for everyone. Youth are the changemakers of today and tomorrow. On this International Youth Day, we celebrate the immense potential of young people and look forward to building a better world, together."

