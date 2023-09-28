OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Safe Abortion Day:

"Today, on International Safe Abortion Day, the Government of Canada reaffirms its unwavering commitment to ensuring that women and girls here at home and around the world have access to abortion. We will never put a woman's right to choose up for debate.

"In 1988, the Criminal Code restrictions on abortion were struck down by the Supreme Court of Canada, and thanks to the tireless work of activists and health care providers, abortions have been a safe and legal part of health care ever since. To ensure women and girls, particularly from marginalized communities and people in remote and rural communities, have access to the reproductive health care they need and deserve, we are investing to remove barriers and make abortion more accessible from coast to coast to coast.

"We are also improving access to abortion beyond our borders through our commitments to global health funding. With women's rights under attack around the world, we know that banning abortion does not prevent abortions, it just makes them less safe. We will continue to work toward a world where every woman can exercise her fundamental right to make her own reproductive health care choices, no matter where she lives.

"On this International Safe Abortion Day, we renew our commitment to creating a world where people can make their own choices that shape their future, without fear."

