OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Imamat Day:

"Today, on Imamat Day, we join Ismaili Muslims in Canada and around the world to celebrate and honour the remarkable spiritual leadership of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV as the 49th hereditary Imam.

"Over the last 66 years, the Aga Khan has improved the lives of millions of people around the world. Through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), His Highness works to reduce poverty, improve education and health care, empower women and girls, and help develop infrastructure in underserved regions.

"Today we celebrate the rich heritage, remarkable achievements, and ongoing contributions of Ismailis to our country. Through their unwavering dedication to service and helping those in need, the Ismaili Muslim community exemplifies the best of what it means to be Canadian.

"In recognition of his commitment to the values of compassion, pluralism, and respect for human rights, and his contributions to Canada, the Aga Khan was granted honorary Canadian Citizenship in 2010. Canada hosts the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, the beautiful Aga Khan Garden in Edmonton, and partners with the AKDN in the Global Centre for Pluralism and the Delegation of the Ismaili Imamat in Ottawa, to invite people of all faiths, origins, and cultures to learn and reflect on the actions we can take to build a more inclusive world.

"On Imamat Day, as we draw inspiration from the Aga Khan's humanitarian values, we reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous Canada for everyone.

"Khushiali Mubarak!"

